Fourteen players and the Villarreal coach, Javi Calleja, they will miss the first day of the resumption of LaLiga Santander, having been sanctioned before the break by the coronavirus pandemic.

06/07/2020 at 11:20

CEST

.

Calleja will not be able to sit on the Balaidos bench on his team’s return to competition, since he will serve the second suspension match that was imposed on him after being sent off in San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao when protesting a penalty from Pau Torres.

The first sanction match was held before the interruption of the league competition against Leganés at La Cerámica, thus completing the suspension on the Vigo fief.

For accumulation of warnings the return will be lost: Rubén García (Osasuna), Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid), Joselu Mato (Alavés), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Nemanja Maksimovic, Jaime Mata (Getafe), Antonio Puertas (Granada), Paulo Oliveira (Eibar), Nemanja Gudelj ( Sevilla), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia), Rubén Peña (Villarreal), and Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar), and Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) and Diego López (Espanyol) for a double warning.

As for LaLiga SmartBank, they cannot be Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano), penalized with two games after being sent off for an entry to an opponent from behind, and Brian Oliván (Girona), for protests to the referee.

Penalized for accumulation of warnings will be lost this round Óscar Arribas, Richard Boateng (Alcorcón), Aitor Sanz (Tenerife), Fidel Chaves, Manuel Sánchez (Elche), Samuel Saiz (Girona), Víctor Mollejo (Deportivo) and Antonio Milic (Rayo); for a double warning Carlos Pomares (Alcorcón), for expulsion Alberto Cifuentes (Cádiz); and for violence-suspension in a match Aitor Buñuel (Racing) and Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas).