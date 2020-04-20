NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball players are upset that teams may want to make additional pay cuts in the event matches are held in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His annoyance was fueled last week when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commented that Mets president Jeff Wilpon told him the union would have to agree to lower wages if there are games without fans.

An agreement made between the two parties on March 26 stated: “The commissioner’s office and the Players Union will discuss in good faith the economic possibility of playing games without spectators or in suitable neutral sites.” The union refers to another clause that refers to wages, in which the players agreed to yield 1/162 of their base salary for each regular season game that is not performed.

The players reached a recent agreement with the Major Leagues outlining the economic terms for the resumption of games, which included significant salary adjustments and other commitments. That negotiation ended, ”union president Tony Clark said in a statement Monday.

“We are now focused on discussing how to return to the field under conditions that prioritize the health and well-being of the players, their families, coaches, umpires, staff and fans,” he said.

The agreement states that, without the consent of the commissioner’s office, the season will not begin until there are official restrictions that limit teams to play in front of fans in each team’s home parks. It also indicates that “the commissioner will consider the use of suitable substitute neutral sites where it is economically feasible.”

“In the agreement finalized a few weeks ago, the commissioner’s office and the Union agreed that the season would not begin until normal conditions were possible – including fans at our stadiums,” Commissioner Dan Halem said in a statement, and proceeded to cite a clause for future negotiations. “In case circumstances require it, in accordance with our agreement with the union, we will negotiate in good faith a framework for the resumption of meetings without fans that is economically viable for the sport.”

Chances are low that a full 162-game schedule will be played, and players could lose from $ 222,222 per game (Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole) to $ 3,478 among players who earn the minimum. St. Louis reliever Andrew Miller, a member of the union’s executive committee, would lose $ 70,988 for each encounter not made, according to his annual salary of $ 11.5 million.

“What I understand is that we already have an agreement regarding wages for the 2020 season when it resumes,” Miller wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

“Additionally, although ideas have been put forward about playing in neutral stadiums or without fans, nothing is even close to materializing. There is little point in even trying to negotiate around hypotheticals at this point. If at any time there are negotiations, our union leaders will be ready, ”he wrote.