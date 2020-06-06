The NBA Players Association has approved this Friday the resumption of the season through the new format of 22 teams established with the aim of having a champion for the current 2019/2020 course. Only the final OK of the Union itself was missing, so the NBA will officially resume its season, suspended since March 12.

Although an agreement in all aspects on the end of the current course has been reached without many problems, and as recently reported by Shams Charania, journalist and NBA insider at . and Stadium, the Players Union has positioned itself against to start next season 2020/2021 on December 1st.

Initially, this date has been established with the aim that players can finish the NBA campaign and have no ties that do not allow them to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, postponed until 2021 due to the global health crisis in coronavirus.

The reasons given by the players are all encompassed by the large accumulation of work in a short time frame, which also would not allow them to get enough rest between one season and another. From reaching the seventh game in the Finals, the NBA would end on October 12 for those players who have participated in said Finals. They would only have a month and a half of recovery before starting again.

But this has not been a definitive ‘no’. The NBA and the Players Association will continue to negotiate over the next few weeks about the start date of next season. The only sure thing is that the current one will return on July 31.