Players reassured Christian Eriksen’s partner

MEXICO CITY.

Moment of tension was experienced in the field of Parken stadium in Copenhagen, after the player’s fading Christian eriksen, who needed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for medical assistance during the match between Denmark and Finland in the Eurocup.

On the same lawn, the captain Simon Kjaer and the archer Kasper schmeichel they tried to reassure Eriksen’s partner.

Sabrina Kvist was in the stands when the incident happened. She went to the pitch and was calmed by the players and also by the coach Kasper hjulmand.

The crowd at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium sang the national anthem and chanted Christian Eriksen’s name while waiting for news about the player.

Later, UEFA indicated that the player had already been stabilized.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 12, 2021

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.