Did Edouard Philippe sound the start of the holidays for Ligue 1 players? It’s possible. With the announcement of the end of the 2019-2020 season, and the decision not to authorize any match, even behind closed doors, before the end of July, the French teams are sure to have an empty calendar for any competition. the next three months. This raises the question of player management.

Until now, and even with the partial unemployment measures, the clubs continued to “monitor” their elements remotely, giving them at least individual training programs to do at home, just to keep in shape for ‘a possible recovery. Without any meeting on the horizon, that should quickly change. And the footballers should be released for a few weeks.

“It is useless to do training, if we do not replay before September”

“I think there will be no resumption of training, explained the president of the Stade de Reims, Jean-Pierre Caillot, to France Bleu. (…) The players will probably find themselves on leave now since a priori the season is over, on what we understand, and we will organize ourselves as well as possible to prepare for the next season. It is in this area that we will work. There is no point in doing anything training, if we know that we will not replay before the month of September … “Or August, in the best of cases.

The players union UNFP, through the voice of its president Philippe Piat, briefly raised this question Tuesday evening. By obviously letting each club organize itself as it wishes. “Maybe the clubs will want to resume training while respecting the confinement, the distances, the number of people, he observed. Or else some will take advantage of this to put the players on vacation, so that they can resume the new season having served their vacation. “

If this is the case, the date of return to training is still uncertain, even for OL and PSG, who may have to prepare for the resumption of the Champions League in early August. “We are waiting to see if we can resume training at the end of June, early July, end of July … For the moment we don’t really know where we are going, recognized MHSC president Laurent Nicollin on RMC on Tuesday. So we are waiting for state guidelines, and then we’ll adapt. “