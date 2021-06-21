Players of the Chilean National Team would have organized a party with women in a concentration hotel

Arturo Vidal, Inter Milan midfielder, who has been linked to Club América, is involved in an act of indiscipline in the Chilean National Team, because according to reports, along with other of his teammates, they organized a party with women at the hotel concentration.

According to different media, the players Jean Meneses, Guillermo Maripan, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel, Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas would have put women in the concentration hotel.

Faced with the scandal, the coach of the National Team, Martín Lasarte, would have threatened to resign if the issue was not treated seriously and they hid it.

Martín Lasarte would present his resignation from @LaRoja after a new case of indiscipline by the players, including Arturo Vidal, Jean Meneses and Eduardo Vargas. Later there will be a press conference prior to tomorrow’s match against Uruguay. # CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/TCaZO5mx5Z – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 20, 2021

Given this, the Chilean National Team canceled the training session and both the coach and Captain Claudio Bravo would come out to make statements.

