Players of the Brazilian National Team decide to play the Copa América, according to Globoesporte

The uncertainty about the participation of Brazil, and even of other teams, in the America Cup grew to see that Casemiro He hinted that they were not going to play the tournament and after the duel against Paraguay on Tuesday they would pronounce on it.

“Our positioning everyone knows. Tite made clear our position and what we think of the Copa América. There is respect and a hierarchy that we have to respect, and of course we want to give our position. We want to talk. We don’t want to change the focus (Playoffs). But we want to speak, express our opinion, if it is correct or not, each one will determine it, but we want to express our opinion, ”said Casemiro after the 2-0 win over Ecuador in Porto Alegre.

He made it clear that the footballers were going to speak about it after Tuesday’s duel against Paraguay. And some rumors indicated that the captains of all the teams were going to meet via zoom to make a decision, but Globoesporte reported that there was no consensus after the discussion.

In this sense, the aforementioned media stated that the players of the Brazilian team decided to play the tournament and they will communicate it on Tuesday after the match against Paraguay. Of course, in the letter they would reflect the dissatisfaction with the way in which the contest was organized in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brazil will debut against Venezuela next Sunday at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. Each country will receive a prize of $ 4 million for their participation.

Conmebol, seeking to reduce the intensity of discontent, offered each team the possibility of concentrating on their country and traveling the day before each game to Brazil. Argentina chose to do it this way and will have its bunker in Ezeiza.

For this plan, Conmebol will have approximately $ 40 million for logistics expenses.