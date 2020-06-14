The NBA and the National Association of Basketball Players (NBPA) maintain dialogues so se allow a limited number of family members to join the players, if the season is resumed within a « bubble », in Orlando (Florida).

Various sources indicated that the two sides are talking about when the families arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort, which probably cThey will begin once an initial wave of equipment is eliminated and the number of people within the « bubble » decreases. They add that families would be subject to the same safety protocols and coronaviru testsI know everyone else who lives inside the so-called « bubble ».

The conversations took shape after many players are eager for the family to join them in Orlando, especially those in contending teams that anticipate long stays in the playoffs. The teams are expected to start arriving in Orlando in mid-July. In addition, conversations continue about how the NBA would structure a scenario to return to activity.

Back to the United States

The league has no current expectations that a decision will emerge. on a plan finalized from the videoconference on Friday afternoon with the NBA board of governors, the sources said.

The NBA informed the teams on Wednesday. that players currently abroad will receive authorization to re-enter the United States, regardless of existing travel restrictions.

According to the sources, Commissioner Adam Silver will have calls with league general managers on Thursday and the board of governors on Friday., and it is thought that they will continue to discuss variations on plans that include a play-in tournament, group playgroup, and regular-season games that advance to the playoffs.