Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. a10

Paris. With the resumption of the German League on Saturday, great figures of the sport will have to curb their impulses, stop hugging or shaking hands, due to the strict health protocols against the coronavirus. The challenge will be how to channel emotions in the middle of the game.

They are like actors who need a person to write the lines for them, they have stayed in the old text and it has been changed. They have to learn a new script, explained sports psychologist Makis Chamalidis.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga redesigned the season around a strict, 51-page health protocol, which has allowed for authorization from political authorities. Players in the German league will not find the stage on Saturday as they left it in March, when the Covid-19 stopped world sport.

There will be no audience in the stands, footballers will not be able to shake hands, non-effusive goal celebrations have been requested and that physical contacts be reduced to the minimum possible. Coaches and substitutes will wear face masks on the benches.

All the new rules limit the free expression of soccer players in moments of great excitement. It’s like playing against a team from another planet! Everything is new and can cause anxiety, said mental coach Manuel Dupuis, who works with players from Germany and Belgium.

The launch of the Protokoll in Germany may seem contradictory to competitive sport, in which players are taught to let go, can be a distraction and not be good for concentration, he said.

Preparation, that’s the key concept. The teams have seen their day to day change with that health crisis, with a confinement in the first place and then the resumption of training with protective measures.

Decades of codes are broken

The codes that have been established for decades are broken, estimated Philippe Hinschberger, coach of Grenoble, of the French Second Division. At first it was strange, the French Freiburg midfielder, Jonathan Schmid, accepted before the prohibitions of showering in the training center or exercising in a group with other teammates.

But it is important to adapt quickly to new circumstances. The clubs have no time to lose. You have to reduce the period of surprise, by a kind of anticipation. The teams that adapt first will have an advantage, he said.

Players who need references, very precise rituals, will be more destabilized. Those who are more intuitive, less, estimated Manuel Dupuis. But once you are inside, that the endorphins are released, I think the desire to play will overcome everything.

Passion will continue to be present in football, even if you have to look for alternatives. The emotion is not dead! They can be generated with a brilliant attitude, said Denis Roch, former Amiens coach and now mental coach.

To celebrate a goal, despite the restrictions, the players will do imaginative choreography, gestures or surprising things that will allow them to get out of their usual reflexes, he added.

In South Korea, where the soccer league started last weekend, the goal-makers created a thumbs-up gesture as a symbol of support for healthcare personnel.

.