NEW YORK (AP) – The players accused the teams of “depriving the United States of baseball games,” amid an economic dispute sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the guild warned of consequences in the face of major league commissioner Rob Manfred insisting on running a shortened campaign without the players’ go-ahead.

Bruce Meyer, chief negotiator for the Major League Players Association, sent a letter to Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem on Friday, warning that any attempt to play without a deal could lead to players blocking initiatives that would expand the playoffs or that they would hold postseason matches at neutral venues.

“The league’s cynical tactic of depriving the United States of baseball games, by pursuing its demand for unjustified wage concessions, is shortsighted and conflicting,” Meyer wrote. “Meanwhile, other leagues are moving forward with their plans for the restart.”

This Meyer missive was originally reported by . site. The Associated Press obtained a copy.

Major League Baseball submitted its initial financial offer on May 26, offering a schedule of 82 regular-season games and a descending scale of wage cuts. Said reductions were greater than those contemplated in the prorated wages, to which both parties had agreed on March 26.

On Sunday, the players responded with a schedule of 114 regular season games, which would run until October and would not require additional cuts in wages. Each player would receive about 70% of their original salary under the union plan and 22 to 47% with the Major League Baseball proposal, including $ 200 million in bonuses if the playoffs are reached.

“We are disappointed that you have intentionally closed the negotiations after making a proposal demanding more than $ 800 million in additional cuts to pay,” Meyer wrote. “We declined his invitation at the end of the letter to negotiate against our interests. Similarly, we are upset by his decision to uphold Rob’s threat issued last Sunday to intentionally play as few games as possible, unless the players agree to his demands for pay cuts. ”

The Major Leagues have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams, which would lead to at least six additional games, with their respective sale of broadcast rights. The union offered an agreement to extend the playoffs until 2021.

Both sides have hoped that the campaign will start in the first days of July. The talks could intensify next week.

Before the pandemic, baseball players planned to earn approximately $ 4 billion in wages, not including bonuses for signing contracts or fees for termination or cancellation of agreements. Under the terms of the March 26 deal, that number was to drop to about $ 2 billion for an 82-game season instead of the usual 162.

The major league offer would cut wages to $ 1.2 billion, plus $ 200 million in postseason bonuses. The union proposal would leave wages at $ 2.8 billion.

“The league needs to tell us immediately when it plans to start the season if it plans to do so unilaterally,” Meyer demanded. “We assume that the league understands that, in the event of a unilateral implementation by the major leagues, there are many aspects of a season that the Players Association will not be required to accept, primarily any changes to the existing playoff structure and the venues for postseason games. If they intend to seek the agreement of the players for such changes, we suggest that they present it expeditiously. ”

