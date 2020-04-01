The clubs are beginning to move to cushion the blow of the coronavirus crisis, which is already on the horizon. Some First class entities such as Barcelona or Espanyol have already presented ERTES, but it is not the only way to try to find a solution. Real Betis announced on Wednesday that the footballers, coaches and Verdiblanco executives have agreed to lower their salaries to guarantee the viability of the club under the circumstances and at the same time avoid the temporary employment regulation file.

The conversations between the club and the players were happening, and the agreement is already a reality: «Betis and its first professional squad have reached an agreement today to minimize the economic impact of coronavirus on the accounts of the entityd. The pandemic has caused colossal damage to the global and national economy. In our professional sports sector, the economic impact will have unforeseeable consequences, with all competitions suspended with no resumption date in sight and with the possibility that the main sources of income of the Club will be cut significantly “.

The numbers of the agreement

“In this situation, the Real Betis board of directors has reached a satisfactory agreement with its footballers whereby they reduce their salary by 15% in the event that they permanently suspend the competition and in less percentages relevant in the event that LaLiga can be ended, with different scenarios whether it is open door or closed door. Also included in this salary reduction are the coaching staff of the first team and the top executives of the entity, “adds the club, reporting on the figures of the reductions.

Betis assures that it will be viable after this measure and explains that it has not wanted to destroy employment by doing an ERTE as other clubs have done: «After this agreement with the footballers, the scenarios that we face in the future may be assumed by the entity without jeopardizing its economic viability. In this way, the solidarity of the soccer players, technicians and club executivesvita that the entity has to request an ERTE that would significantly affect the 430 workers Real Betis and their families. In times of great uncertainty, Real Betis is committed to maintaining employment ».