A novice in Big leagues he would get a higher percentage of his salary than billionaire stars like Mike Trout or Gerrit Cole under a sliding scale proposal that players found “extremely disappointing.”

The owners of MLB they made the proposal to Players Union Tuesday during a digital meeting in place of the 50-50 revenue split that the owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11, two people familiar with the plan told the AP.

People spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced. In addition, the union said that “the parties also remain widely separated in health and safety protocols” intended to start the pandemic season delayed around July 4.

“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” he said. MLB it’s a statement. “We await a receptive proposal from the MLBPA“

The income distribution plan earlier this month met with immediate union hostility on the day the owners gave their negotiators the go-ahead. That plan was not presented to the players when talks began the next day.

During that session, MLB He made a presentation to the union claiming billions of dollars of anticipated losses and did not make a proposal for two weeks.

Salaries range from a minimum of $ 563,500 to $ 36 million each for Trout, the three-time MVP outfielder for Los Angeles Angels, and Cole, the pitcher signed by the New York Yankees as a free agent.

“This season does not look promising. Keep the mind and body independently prepared. It’s time to dive into some life projects after baseball. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Brighter times ahead! ”Said the pitcher Marcus Stroman.

According to the proposal of MLBThe playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14 and players would receive more money if the postseason is played. Typically, salaries are earned only during the regular season, and players receive money from the postseason pool, a high of approximately 382,000 last year for a full stake in the champion of the World Series Washington.

The players agreed on March 26 to a deal in which they would receive a pro-rated portion of their wages based on what percentage of each team’s 162-game schedule is played.

In return, players were guaranteed that if no games were played, they would receive service time for 2020 equal to the accumulated earned in 2019.

