Soccer players in Spain returned yesterday to their clubs’ training facilities for the first time since the country went into quarantine almost two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and other clubs had started preparations for the return to training this week. Your players will have to undergo COVID-19 tests and, after receiving the results, they will have the go-ahead to train.

Most clubs are expected to revive practices by the end of the week.

Most of the players did not wear face masks or gloves when they arrived at the facilities, according to the Spanish press. Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Luis Suárez were among those who entered the Barcelona complex without masks. Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic had masks.

At Real Madrid, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema appeared without masks, like many other teammates.

Subsequently, both Barcelona and Real Madrid released videos in which the players appeared with gloves and masks inside the facilities.

Atlético released photos of their players who came with masks and gloves to undergo their tests.

‘DIFFERENT’ EXPERIENCE

In a video broadcast by Atlético, mattress striker Álvaro Morata commented that the experience was not the same in the club’s sports city as he was unable to interact with his teammates, but it was “special” to be able to return.

“I miss everything. Just getting up to come to the sports city is already special,” said Morata.

“It doesn’t matter if it is individual or in groups, whatever. We have to accept the rules,” added Morata. “Being here today means that we are much closer and it is very important.”

In general terms, the footballers did not spend much time in the equipment facilities, less than 30 minutes.

ALSO THE TECHNICIANS

Technicians also showed up for testing. Barcelona coach Quique Setién had gloves and a mask on arrival.

Club facilities have been disinfected in recent days. In addition to the players, all members of the coaching staff and the rest of the personnel involved in the training will undergo the COVID-19 tests to participate in the tests.

The Spanish League wants the clubs to perform daily tests on the players to start training.

In a first phase, the works of the players will be individually. Later the group training sessions can begin and the last stage will allow them to exercise all together.

The wish is that it can be played again in June without an audience present in the stadiums.

