Confined to his native Dominican Republic, Pedro Martínez knew that his compatriots awaited a response from their baseball stars in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the prestige gained by his membership in the Hall of Fame and the structure of his foundation, Martínez did not hesitate to take the lead in creating a charitable fund to bring aid to the poorest areas of the Caribbean country.

“In situations like this, like a pandemic, we feel committed to our people because we came from below,” Martinez said in a telephone interview. “People always hope that we will cooperate.” The best idea was to all unite and form a group and start working together and impact more in the neediest communities. “

GREAT TEAM

The initiative is described as a coalition of retired players, including David Ortiz, Adrián Beltré and José Bautista, and active as Albert Pujols, Manny Machado and Edwin Encarnación. The number of players involved exceeds 50. They have been able to raise $ 1 million to distribute food and medical supplies.

The Dominican Republic is the country that contributes the most foreign players to the rosters of the 30 major league clubs, it has been this way since the mid-1990s. The figure reached 102 last year, the first time that a foreign country exceeds one hundred .

“It is painful and satisfying to be able to reach people who needed so much,” Martinez said. “It has to be said, that’s why God gave me the grace to be a baseball player and all the salary I earned. That’s how the entire coalition feels.”

IDEA OF INCARNATION

Who had the initiative was Encarnación, coordinating through video calls and a WhatsApp group.

“What I told Pedro and David was to get together to get help, because right now it is desperately needed,” said Encarnacion, the designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox. “We started the group on WhatsApp looking for every number that could be started.”

Each player makes sure to transfer food packages to their home cities.

“I do it in La Romana, Robinson Canó in San Pedro de Macorís and Albert Pujols in the capital,” said Encarnación.

Nearly 9,900 cases of the virus and nearly 400 deaths are registered in the Dominican Republic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. There is also a curfew until May 17.

“We were not prepared for a pandemic. This country is a third world country and we share the island with Haiti, which is the poorest part of the island,” said Martínez.

