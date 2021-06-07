Players from Spain who have already overcome COVID

After confirming the positive for coronavirus of Sergio Busquets in the Spanish National Team all the alarms have gone off. In fact, and although it is not a total guarantee of non-contagion, it is already beginning to review all the players who have already overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

In Spain Eric García, José Luis Gayà, Aymeric Laporte, Thiago Alcántara, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré They already tested positive in their day so they must have antibodies to the disease, although in La Roja they are now awaiting the next control PCR against possible contacts with Sergio Busquets.

At the moment the next friendly that was to be played on Tuesday against Lithuania will be played by the U-21s.