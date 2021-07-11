Players from Argentina made fun of Pelé in the celebration in the locker room (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi’s Argentina National Team finally achieved the coveted Copa América title and what better scenario than to win it at the Maracana Stadium of the Brazilian National Team, where they angrily celebrated winning a title for the first time in 30 years.

Thus, and from the dressing rooms of the Maracaná, the Argentine National Team players sang to the rhythm of the bar, making fun of Pelé, comparing him to Diego Armando Maradona.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Héctor Herrera exploded against the Gold Cup arbitration

“Brazil tell me what it feels like to have your dad at home. I swear to you that even though the years go by, we will never forget … That Diego dribbled you, that Cani vaccinated you, that you are crying from Italy until today. Messi did it. you will see, the Cup is going to bring us, Maradona is bigger than Pelé “. The footballers sang.

During the live broadcast of some players, the celebration of the albiceleste could be heard, who managed to defeat the favorite at home.

Otamendi, Dí María, el Papu, were some of the players who recorded the historic moment in the dressing rooms of the Mythical Maracana.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content