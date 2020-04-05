MADRID (AP) – The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) on Sunday criticized the request made by the League to the clubs to send the players to temporary unemployment during the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

The League indicated on Friday that the measure of the stoppage of activities through a temporary regulation of employment was necessary because an agreement could not be reached on the size of the salary cut that the players should accept in order to reduce the economic impact. of the pandemic.

“It is strange that LaLiga supports them,” AFE said in a statement regarding the proposed scheme. “What we footballers are not going to do is stop them from guaranteeing our labor rights.”

The AFE added that the League should have created “a mattress for a temporary situation of two months, being aware that the competition has been suspended and not canceled.”

The League and the AFE have been in dialogue to find a way to mitigate economic losses that could reach 1,000 million euros (1,080 million dollars) in case the season cannot be restarted due to the spread of COVID-19.

The players have indicated that they agree with a salary cut that will help clubs during the crisis, but not with the extension that the League intends, which could be equivalent to about half of total losses if the tournament is not resumed.

The players expressed their desire to continue negotiating directly with the teams without the need to be forced into the government’s temporary employment regulation.

“The clubs themselves and the players individually are reaching agreements in terms of wages,” added the AFE.

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are among the Spanish teams that have requested the application of the measure, but both have been able to directly negotiate the salary reduction figure with the players _70% in both cases. Both clubs and footballers are contributing to ensure that the salaries of the rest of the employees are not affected.

According to reports, the salary reductions under discussion vary according to the clubs and also on whether or not they participate in the Champions League or the Europa League.

There are more than 130,700 cases of coronavirus in Spain, which surpassed Italy on Saturday as the second country with the most infections, after the United States. The Spanish government announced 6,023 new confirmed infections.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.