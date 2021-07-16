Players collecting money in NBA without playing games

It is not easy to fully understand the financial and contractual ins and outs of the NBA, a competition that is structured in a unique and pioneering way in the world of sport. Although it is true that their agreements with the players’ union always seek to reward economically those professionals who have a good performance and find continuity in the league, there are many cases in which everything is distorted and we find contracts lacking makes sense that some franchises pay huge amounts of money to players who do not even make their debut or, worse, who are playing on competing teams, as indicated by Hoopshype.

It is what is known as dead money, one that occupies space in the salary margin of a NBA franchise and that players who do not play in it are being paid. It is a control measure so that teams cannot do without players with contracts in force, something that is greatly penalized causing the man who has been dispensed with for twice the number of years he had insured in his contract to have to pay. It is not only the problem of paying a player who does not contribute anything, but the opportunity cost of that salary, which prevents signing new contracts with professionals in the world of basketball who could give a qualitative leap to the team.

There have been numerous and bloody cases of dead money paid by NBA franchises this season, so it is worth reviewing some of the most prominent. Most of them respond to players who have had serious behavioral problems or mental issues so notable that they caused the end of patience on the part of their team managers, who decided to shoot down the middle lane, no matter how much. was detrimental to their interests. Other cases are explained by transfers or operations of doubtful profitability. These are the top 10 cases of dead money in the 2020/21 NBA season:

Dion Waiters: $ 12,650,000 for Memphis Grizzlies

Nicolas Batum: $ 9,043,078 by Charlotte Hornets

Joakim noah: $ 6,431,667 by New York Knicks

DeMarre Carroll: $ 6,119,676 by San Antonio Spurs

Ryan anderson: $ 5,214,583 for Miami Heat

Luol Deng: $ 5,000,000 for Los Angeles Lakers

Jon leur: $ 3,169,348 for Milwaukee Bucks

Dewayne Dedmon: $ 2,866,667 for Detroit Pistons

Andrew Nicholson: $ 2,844,430 for Portland Trail Blazers

Ride Ellis: 2,245,400% by Indiana Pacers