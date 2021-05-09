Player’s brother arrested after confronting fans with a baseball bat

Despite the victory against Deportivo in Los Pajaritos (1-0), the Numantia This Sunday he could not avoid his descent to the fourth category of professional football, due to the victory of Ferrol. After the meeting there have been several altercations with a group of fans gathered to rebuke the footballers. A player of the Numantia and members of their environment have confronted them with a baseball bat for which the Police have had to intervene. According to local media, the brother of Moha, extreme of the Numantine group, has been arrested.

After the match, tension broke out after not being able to stop the plummeting of the Numantia, a team that already lost the Second category last year. According to several local media, a group of fans have gathered to reprimand the soccer players in the parking lot of The Little Birds. Moha, after receiving several blows in his car, would have faced the fans along with two other people, which has forced the National Police to intervene to prevent the altercation from happening to greater.

In the end we go to the 4 category of soccer. We in the stands have complied because we and the rest of the Numantinos are Numancia and not leaders who do not care about our shield. Moha can’t spend another second wearing our shirt pic.twitter.com/qeGAaREJTl – Numantino Pride (@OrgulloNumantin) May 9, 2021

According to local media, his brother was arrested for resisting the authorities. In addition, a policeman would have had to be treated.

‼ ️ INCIDENTS BETWEEN ULTRAS OF THE NUMANCIA AND THE TEAM 👉🏽 They scold Moha, player, and throw racist insults at her in addition to hitting the car 👉🏽 Police detain brother for resistance to authority 👉🏽 Knife and bat appear in the register 🗣️ Inf. @JoseCSanJose pic.twitter.com/uL4fNY87xJ – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) May 9, 2021

Statement from the Subdelegation of the Government of Soria

The Subdelegation of the Government of Soria has issued a note to clarify the events that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of the stadium of Los Pajaritos, where the match between Numancia and Deportivo had taken place. The arrest of a 23-year-old young man, a member related to one of the footballers, is confirmed as “Alleged perpetrator of a crime of resistance, disobedience and attack against agents of authority”. In addition, when trying to stop the possible aggression, an agent has suffered a finger injury and has had to be treated.

⏱ 90 ′ I1-0I Final in Los Pajaritos. Numancia wins the match and finishes as the first classified in this second league, but it does not give them to stay in the First RFEF # NumanciaDepor # VamosNumancia # GanarYConfiar pic.twitter.com/MxlRbI0KxR – CD Numancia (@cdnumancia) May 9, 2021

«A group of Numantine fans has rebuked the players of the Soria team on the outskirts of the field when they left it with their private cars. At that time there has been no problem since the National Police has opened a corridor for them to leave, “reads the note issued by the Subdelegation of the Government of Soria.

The events took place “a few minutes later”, next to the parking lot of the old stadium when “a group of four people related to one of the footballers tried to confront the fans.” «The detainee, one of the four mentioned, He has addressed the group with a baseball bat, ignoring police requests.

At the time of avoiding the aggression, it was when the affected police officer was injured in a finger for which he had to receive medical assistance. Once the investigation of the proceedings has concluded, “The detainee will be brought to justice”. For now, the club has not commented on what happened.