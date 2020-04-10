It is difficult to think about the future in a few days when the coronavirus shakes the world and calls into question everything that has been established. The NBA He faces difficult times, but does not give up thinking about the young people who will land in the league next season. He NBA Draft it is a cultural issue in the United States, a ceremony tremendously internalized in the collective imagination and around which there is great expectation. The decision of Adam Silver By suppressing previous training sessions, predraft tournaments, and personal interviews with candidates, it can lead to conservatism in teams when it comes to choosing.

The logical thing would be for franchises not to risk for players who haven’t seen much in the regular season. Thus, those young people who have not gone through the NCAA can be greatly affected by these measures, while those who already have some experience may be the most benefited. In addition, in the style of play there may also be a tendency to seek solidity and consistency, and not so much imaginative players with whom it was not possible to speak or see closely. A few days ago we reviewed the best NCAA players for the NBA Draft 2020, but this new scenario greatly favors six.

Aaron Nesmith. Vanderbilt University, sophomore year. 1.98m. Average 23 points and 4.9 rebounds

He has only been able to play the second half of the season, but he amazed his own and strangers by culminating as the best shooter in the entire NCAA. He averaged 52% from triple, scoring 4.3 per game, which captivated all scouts. Specialists from triple are highly valued in the league, and a player who credits those numbers could be chosen in a very remarkable position.

Saddiq Bey, University of Vilanova, second year. 2.03m. Average 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists

A forward of the 21st century, with good defensive ability, great outside pitch and ability to play the post. He ended the season with very good percentages and conveying feelings of greatness that would have been difficult to maintain in the playoffs.

Tre Jones, Duke University, sophomore. 1.90m. Average 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists

It is the most traditional, most solvent base and the one that inspires the most confidence as a game generator. His commitment in defense complete a very appealing profile for all General Manager, who sees as a guarantee the fact of having been a coach for Krzyzewski and being the older brother of Tyus, player of the Grizzlies.

Immanuel Quickley, University of Kentucky, sophomore. 1.91m. He averages 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds.

It has been the great surprise of the season in the NCAA, assuming the leading role in a prestigious university which he led to a high percentage of victories. He is a good scorer of remarkable work capacity, which can be very appealing to any franchise.

Obi Topin, University of Dayton, sophomore. 2.06m. He averages 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists

He has been the big star of the NCAA this year, which is not usually equivalent to becoming the number of the draft since many franchises look more at the projection. However, with this scenario, Toppin’s merits may be more important than ever.

