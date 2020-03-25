The Players and the board of directors of Bayern Munich together with other German clubs have agreed to lower their salary by 20% to help its leaders face the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, as the Bild newspaper revealed on Tuesday.

This measure taken by Bayern has been seen as an act of solidarity to help the Bavarian entity in this crisis generated by COVID-19. The salary cut affects both the workforce and the board of directors and the supervisory board.

The break due to the coronavirus came with Bayern, leader of the Bundesliga, with a four point advantage over Borussia Dortmund. So, even though the team was in a good moment when the competition was stopped, the clubs have suffered a slowdown in their income and they have been forced to give up 20% of their salary.

At Bayern, which has a team of stars, salary expenses represented 336.2 million euros in the 2018/2019 season, for a budget of 750.5 million.

The the first in Germany to spontaneously propose a salary reduction were the players of Borussia Mönchengladbach, followed by colleagues from Werder Bremen and Schalke 04. In Dortmund and Leverkusen they are in talks to adopt the same measure, according to the German press.

At Borussia Dortmund, coach Lucien Favre proposed a salary reduction for himself. For the players, the club considers a reduction of 20% if the matches are not resumed, and 10% if they are resumed behind closed doors, since in that case they would receive the television rights.