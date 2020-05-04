MANCHESTER, England – Kyle Walker, the defender

of the English soccer team, faces disciplinary measures from

his club Manchester City after he apparently skipped confinement

during the coronavirus pandemic to organize a sex party.

The 29-year-old winger apologized on Sunday

after it was reported that he organized a party attended by two

sex workers at home last week in violation of

government recommendations for social distancing.

The country is in the midst of confinement

three weeks.

“I want to take this opportunity to

publicly apologize for the decisions I made the week that led to

an article published today (Sunday) about my private life in a medium

tabloid, ”Walker said in a statement.

“I understand that my position as a footballer

Professional carries certain responsibilities of leading by example. As such,

I want to apologize to my family, friends, my team, the followers and to

public for disappointing them. “

“My actions go against what I should

to be confining confinement, but I want to reiterate the message:

“Stay home, get safe,” he added.

The City reported that it will investigate the conduct of the

player.

“Manchester City are aware of a

article that was published in a yellow paper about the private life of

Kyle Walker in connection with a breach of confinement in the Kingdom

United and the rules of social distancing, ”said the club in a statement.

“Soccer players are role models in the world

and our staff and players have worked to support the efforts of

NHS (National Health Services) and other crucial workers in the

fights against the effects of COVID-19. Kyle’s actions in this regard have

directly contravened those efforts. “

Walker, who has played 48 games with the national team

English, he is the second renowned Premier League player to have been

caught violating government guidelines. The other was Jack Grealish

Aston Villa.

The Villa’s captain attended a party on

last weekend and they took pictures of him in sandals on a road, hours later

to post a video via social media in which he urged fans

stay at home.

Until Sunday the United Kingdom adds more than 4,900

deaths and reports 48,000 cases of coronavirus.

.