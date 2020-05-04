MANCHESTER, England – Kyle Walker, the defender
of the English soccer team, faces disciplinary measures from
his club Manchester City after he apparently skipped confinement
during the coronavirus pandemic to organize a sex party.
The 29-year-old winger apologized on Sunday
after it was reported that he organized a party attended by two
sex workers at home last week in violation of
government recommendations for social distancing.
The country is in the midst of confinement
three weeks.
“I want to take this opportunity to
publicly apologize for the decisions I made the week that led to
an article published today (Sunday) about my private life in a medium
tabloid, ”Walker said in a statement.
“I understand that my position as a footballer
Professional carries certain responsibilities of leading by example. As such,
I want to apologize to my family, friends, my team, the followers and to
public for disappointing them. “
“My actions go against what I should
to be confining confinement, but I want to reiterate the message:
“Stay home, get safe,” he added.
The City reported that it will investigate the conduct of the
player.
“Manchester City are aware of a
article that was published in a yellow paper about the private life of
Kyle Walker in connection with a breach of confinement in the Kingdom
United and the rules of social distancing, ”said the club in a statement.
“Soccer players are role models in the world
and our staff and players have worked to support the efforts of
NHS (National Health Services) and other crucial workers in the
fights against the effects of COVID-19. Kyle’s actions in this regard have
directly contravened those efforts. “
Walker, who has played 48 games with the national team
English, he is the second renowned Premier League player to have been
caught violating government guidelines. The other was Jack Grealish
Aston Villa.
The Villa’s captain attended a party on
last weekend and they took pictures of him in sandals on a road, hours later
to post a video via social media in which he urged fans
stay at home.
Until Sunday the United Kingdom adds more than 4,900
deaths and reports 48,000 cases of coronavirus.
In most people, the new coronavirus
it causes mild to moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks.
In some people, especially adults
older people and those with underlying health disorders, can cause
more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.
.