The Cruz Azul players will receive rest until June 10 and then they will begin the preseason heading to the Apertura 2020 tournament, which would start on July 17, as Álvaro Navarro, vice president of FC Juárez, announced in an interview.

The epidemiological traffic light of Mexico City could change from red to orange on June 15 and the celestial team would start their practices according to the health protocol.

Inside the team they had stated that the players would not have vacations and that the next week the preseason would begin, but in the absence of a set date to return and a place where they can work safely they changed their plans.

“We were forced to change practically yesterday (Thursday) by not finding the scenarios, we had availability of the places, but they did not give us the security conditions, we preferred to change and we gave the campus rest until June 10,” coach Robert said. Dante Siboldi in virtual conference.

“On June 10 everyone must be in Mexico to do (coronavirus) tests, which are simpler, those necessary to be aware of how they arrive, and to be able to train around the 15th, that with the latest news or news regarding the start of the tournament, it’s not confirmed, “he said.

The first week six groups of four footballers would work, the second with three of eight players and the third two of 12, before all of them joined and were like this the last three weeks, with preparation matches with the U-20 and the team of the Second division machine.

The strategist pointed out that they have between four and six possible scenarios to train if they cannot do it in Mexico City due to hygiene measures, but given the complexity of the issue due to the traffic lights, it has been difficult to define one.

“It is complicated to define the place, if in the city it is not possible, that is why we are looking for other possible scenarios, until it is defined where we can be with respect to what the health authorities say,” he concluded.

