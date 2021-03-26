Player retires from soccer to support her boyfriend with cancer and he asks her to marry him in his last game

Football undoubtedly has very beautiful stories and anecdotes, but what was experienced in Australia will undoubtedly remain etched in the memory of the most melancholic, as if it were a movie one of the most beautiful moments of true love that the beautiful sport can give us was recreated.

Rhali Dobson was a professional player who played for Melbourne City at the age of 28 as she was going to dedicate herself to her boyfriend who is battling brain cancer. In his final game, Dobson was fired up after scoring for his club and leading Melbourne City to defeat Perth Glory 2-1, but the icing on the cake came when the game ended.

After the game was over, Dobson ran off to meet her boyfriend, who knelt before her inside the engram to ask her to marry him. The footballer ended in tears of joy and her teammates burst into jubilation to celebrate the engagement.

“I don’t feel like I’m ready to retire, but sometimes life makes those decisions for you, with everything that happens, it is a decision that has to happen, because it is bigger than the game. Matt and I are very open about everything. He was diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago after a seizure on the soccer field when he was playing. ” The now-committed player told ESPN.

For his part, the footballer’s boyfriend, who is still standing and fighting his disease, underwent surgery for the second time in the first days of March and later will receive intense radiation therapy before receiving 12 months of chemotherapy.