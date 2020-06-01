Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There are times in FPS when things get serious and dramatic, especially when there is little ammunition and the only option left to survive is to carry out a perfect attack. Recently, a player covered himself in glory on the Call of Duty: Warzone battlefield by taking down a team with just 10 bullets.

There is nothing more satisfying than taking down the campers and more if it is a surprise attack, although that also means that we have already fallen before their attacks and the annoyance has been increasing. Well, as Dotesports shares it, a Call of Duty: Warzone player became a hero of those who detest campers by showing how he ended up with a team of them in a perfect move that had a limit of 10 bullets.

According to the story, the user, who shared his great move on reddit and whose video you can see on this link, saw his partner fall into the hands of a team of campers who were in the control tower of the Call of the map Duty: Warzone. Given the frustration and nothing to fall before them, this player decided to take advantage of a distraction of that group to infiltrate the tower and when he arrived at the nest of the campers he saw that they were very busy shooting other players, so they did not notice their presence.

To avoid being discovered, the player approached one of them slowly and quietly and executed him, fortunately the rival did not communicate quickly with his group and left the second enemy at the mercy of the 10 bullets remaining in the rifle. The third camper managed to take refuge, as did the player who sought to eliminate them; It was then when a stun grenade was thrown by the second, achieving his goal, so he only subtracted the execution.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the information related to the Battle Royale component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

