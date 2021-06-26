Player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, robbed at gunpoint at his front door

Terrifying news in the world of basketball NBA. As reported this Saturday by TMZ, the Los Angeles Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope he has been robbed at gunpoint outside his home by three armed men.

The events occurred on June 17 when Caldwell-Pope was entering his house at 04:00 in the morning with his group of friends. In total, the thieves left the scene with objects valued at $ 150,000. The player is well and without injuries.