As measures to mitigate the effects of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Corinthians announced a reduction in the wages of its players and club employees. However, the huge difference in the cut of the cast in relation to the other professionals caused controversy. In an interview with GloboEsporte.com, Corinthians’ financial director, Matías Ávila, tried to clarify the actions taken so far.

Players had a 25% reduction in salaries and employees up to 70% (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians)

– Everyone is renegotiating everything: sponsorship, rent, employment. Corinthians made the choice to preserve jobs, it is applying the laws that were announced so as not to need to fire. It is applying the law (reducing wages) by 70% for those who are not working and 50% for those who are working.

The director of Timão explained that not all employees will have cuts, only those who receive more than R $ 3 thousand per month. In addition, those who suffer a reduction will be partially reimbursed by government aid programs during the pandemic crisis.

– For those who earn up to R $ 3 thousand, don’t discount anything. The discount is up to R $ 3 thousand. They also have the possibility of recovery through federal programs. We are adopting all procedures in order to take advantage of all the available legislation and make the transition in the best possible way. The main issue of the controversy is in relation to the huge difference between the cuts for the players and for the employees of the club. While the cast will be reduced by 25%, the other professionals will be adjusted by 70% of salaries. For Ávila, they are different regimes, in addition to being an individual agreement and the other collective.

– The laws are different. In principle, the legislation of club employees is normal, like that of any company. And the player’s legislation is specific legislation. We are doing what we can do. That’s why it’s different, that’s all. It is the cut of the employees that could be bigger. The player has a different regime. Despite being a CLT, he has the right to image, a whole other different gain. It is practically an agreement, while with employees it is a collective agreement.

Strikingly, the GloboEsporte.com report insisted on the question about the reasons why it was not possible to increase the reduction for the players, in order to avoid the bigger cut to the employees, who have much smaller earnings than the cast. In answering the question, Corinthians’ financial director caused even more controversy.

– Barcelona cut 70% on the initiative of the players themselves, but Arsenal athletes, for example, did not want to cut anything. It depends a lot on the negotiation, the proximity and the possibility, the players also have commitments, purchase parceled goods, purchase of goods, in short. Another thing that is very important: club employees often go there and stay there for life, until they retire. The player has the shortest life. We don’t want to harm anyone, we are trying to do what was possible – said Ávila.

Although it has not yet published its 2019 balance sheet, Corinthians should present a deficit of around R $ 180 million, that is, a financial crisis that was already bad, may get even worse because of the pandemic and the losses it brings, such as the postponement of sponsorship funds, the non-payment of TV quotas and the decrease in partner-fan revenue.

