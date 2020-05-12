Cevher Toktas, 32, admitted the murder of his own five-year-old son, who was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, in a hospital in Bursa, Turkey

A murder case shocked the whole of Turkey. Cevher Toktas, a 32-year-old defender who plays for Bursa Yildirim, from the country’s semi-professional divisions, surrendered to the police and admitted on Tuesday that he murdered his own five-year-old son in a hospital.

Cevher Toktas works in the lower divisions of Turkey (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

On April 23, Cevher took his son, Kasim, to the hospital. The boy had fever and respiratory problems and, therefore, was admitted and isolated in a hospital with suspected coronavirus. The boy died a few hours after he was admitted to the establishment and COVID-19 was said to be the cause of the tragedy.

That month, however, Cevher told the truth of the case. When the room Kasim was hospitalized in was empty, the player choked him to death, as he said in a document released by the newspaper “Daily Sabah”.

– I put a pillow on my son’s head, who was lying on his back. I pressed for 15 minutes without stopping. My son resisted for a while. When he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. So I called the doctors not to suspect anything – he admitted. As the boy was hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, the virus was pointed out, at first, as the cause of Kasim’s death. As there was no autopsy, Cevher left the hospital without raising any suspicion.

The player himself, however, admitted the crime he did. Cevher introduced himself to the Bursa police, was arrested and will face life sentences in the coming weeks. When asked why he murdered his own son, the footballer said he did not have any type of disorder.

– I have never loved my youngest son since birth. I do not know why. The only reason I killed him was because I didn’t want to. I have no mental problems – he said.

See too:

