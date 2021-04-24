Player Alex Cabrera is not dead, as they claimed today

The last hours of the day of today the rumor spread that they had found the former Venezuelan player Alex Cabrera dead near one of its farms in Venezuelan territory.

Alex Cabrera, who played in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), for 20 campaigns on the rented ball, he is fine and the news about his death is false.

Twitter users and WhatsApp chains flooded Venezuelans with the alleged death of who is known as “El Samuray” in the LVBP, but it is a totally false fact.

Apparently they did find a dead calcined near one of his farms in Venezuela, but it is not Alex Cabrera, the one that delighted fans with his amazing home runs in the league.

Cabrera, who played for Leones del Caracas, Pastora de Los Llanos, Tiburones de La Guaira, Pastora del Occidente and Tigres de Aragua; is alive and not dead like the false news that circulates on the networks.

For life in the LVBP, Alex Cabrera he registered an average of .304, with 135 homers, 465 RBIs and 220 strikeouts in the Venezuelan League with his different teams that he defended at the time.

Before making any kind of news, you must be responsible and much more when it comes to the death of one of the emblems of Venezuelan baseball.