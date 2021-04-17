Playboy style; Dorismar shows off her enormous attributes in tiny black swimsuit

At 46, the famous Argentine model, Dorismar, showed that he is still a true ‘hottie’ by posing on a beach with a spectacular black two-piece swimsuit, showing off his stunning figure and tanned skin, leaving all his followers with their mouths open.

The television presenter continues to add fans to her Instagram account, in which she recently exceeded the first million followers, who are delighted with the spicy postcards left by the former Playboy.

The best time is now

In addition to her Instagram account, Dorismar opened an official account on a platform with exclusive content, where her photographs are free of censorship.

Dorismar rose to fame just over two decades ago, when she came to the United States in the city of Miami, collaborating on the El Gordo and La Flaca show on the Univisión network, winning the affection of the Latino community.

Her fame led her to star on the cover of the famous men’s magazine Playboy, being part of The Most Beautiful Women on Latin TV in March 2003.

In 2007 she reappeared in Bunny Magazine, this time bearing the title of Amazing But Real Dorismar.

In addition to modeling, Dorismar has had participation as an actress in various programs, alternating this facet with her singing career.

