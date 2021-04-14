Playboy style, Daniella Chávez poses in bed and shows off her enormous attributes

The South American model and supporter of the Águilas del América of Liga MX, Daniella Chávez, once again shook social networks by posting a small video clip in which she posed in a tiny black outfit while waddling lying on her bed, upsetting the million followers who cheered the daring post.

This time it was not on his Instagram account where Chávez hung up the incendiary post, as he used his Twitter account, where he adds about 1.4 million followers, who enjoyed the spicy video of Daniella, just a taste of what usually hangs on an exclusive platform for adults.

“Kisses and a nice night,” Daniella posted, upsetting her fans.

In addition to this daring publication, Daniella left a slightly lighter photo on her Instagram account, in which she posed in a pool wearing an elegant white swimsuit while having a light breakfast with fruits.

