Playboy partners with Nifty Gateway, share price rises

Iconic men’s lifestyle and entertainment publisher Playboy Magazine is back. The magazine aims to increase interest and investment through its own non-fungible tokens.

The publisher reinvents itself in crypto art with the NFTs of its extensive digital archive. Additionally, he plans to collaborate with emerging artists on original artwork.

Playboy joins the ranks of other entertainment personalities, CEOs and artists who are tapping into the lucrative and burgeoning market for NFTs.

Crypto art

Playboy heads towards digitization

Like many media in the traditional publishing world, Playboy felt the effects of the decline in print publications. In 2011, the publisher went private, as a result of a loss of advertising revenue.

However, in February 2021, he re-entered the public market with a new plan for the future of the company.

NFT

Earlier this month, Playboy announced a partnership with Nifty Gateway. A popular NFT market that has hosted some record sales. According to a Playboy post on Twitter:

“Our entry into the art of NFT builds on Playboy’s long history of providing a platform for artists and creative self-expression.”

Playboy believes in NFT, blockchain and crypto

In collaboration with Nifty Gateway, the brand intends to capitalize on its extensive archive of photographs, interviews, covers and art. He will work in partnership with emerging artists to create NFT.

One of the first NFT collaborations Playboy is trying to bring to the table is with digital artist Blake Kathryn. Kathryn will create original Pride-themed art in time for Pride month that takes place every year in June.

Crypto art

Playboy Brand Director Rachel Webber made positive comments regarding cryptocurrencies when the partnership was announced:

“We wholeheartedly believe in the future of a blockchain and crypto-based art world that ensures the protection of the artist and the collector, the continued compensation of the artist and the democratization of distribution and collection.

Read more

NFT art

Stock price rises

In addition to joining the craze for digital collectibles, Playboy is refocusing on becoming a lifestyle brand. He recently bought TLA Acquisition Corp, which serves the sexual wellness community.

As a result of these great modernization movements, the company’s stock price (PLBY Group) has risen 83% in the last month. Overall, it has risen 173% since it reemerged in the public market.

