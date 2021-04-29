Playboy Goddesses, Celia Lora and Michelson Team Up in Incredible Video | INSTAGRAM

If you have never seen them together, you will surely be surprised with Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson, they are two mexican models who are being the center of attention on the internet with their attractive videos produced for the bunny magazine: Playboy, in an entertainment that the adults will surely be enjoying to the fullest.

On this occasion we will address some images that reveal what is his most attractive video together they produced together with the biggest content creators in the industry and with which they achieved a magnificent result just for fans.

That’s right and this video is only available through the magazine’s digital platform, although there are also many more in the exclusive content of the beautiful Mexican Influencers Celia Lora, daughter of the vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, Alex Lora.

As if that were not enough, we could see a taste of what would be the video in which the two young women appear inside the pool in some outfits that stole the hearts and glances of Internet users who came to see him.

These pieces of entertainment are very well received and quite pleasant for those who consider themselves their loyal audience and who are always there supporting them in everything they do since they met them in the MTV Acapulco Shore Reality Show.

It is important to mention that the two girls are gorgeous and they appeared on that MTV program in which they did intrepid things and attended crazy parties always having the best time of their lives and enjoying every moment as well as the fruits of their work today. .

It is also worth mentioning that Celia Lora has been working quite a bit as an influencer publishing videos and recommendations of companies that trust her, sending her their products to try them and express her experience first-hand.

Celia has also been traveling to the Riviera Maya and enjoying the hotels they have in that place, bringing a little more to tourism, convincing them that the necessary health measures are being taken so that she can attend without any problem.

This is thanks to the fact that the world situation has caused tourism to decrease a lot, so at some point it will have to recover and what better than a model as popular as her and charismatic to recommend doing it.

For now we can only continue enjoying the beautiful content of the two girls, both Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson will surely continue to surprise us with their beauties and their way of passing before the professional camera.