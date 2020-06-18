Musical instruments, and music in general, are something that a great number of people are passionate about. In fact, whatever the style, it is rare to come across a person who doesn’t like music. I personally have never met anyone who doesn’t like it. However, either because you have to spend time learning, or because you have to have enough space at home, there are many people who do not have a musical instrument, but who would like to be able to play it.

And now, Google has made it possible to play one of the most popular instruments more than ever –And beautiful, in my opinion– that exist: the piano. And you can do it from home, without having to install anything on your computer –or on your mobile–, from the browser and completely free of charge.

Play the piano alone or with your friends from your mobile or computer thanks to Google

The piano is a string instrument that produces a sound that many of us quite like, however, it’s not within everyone’s reach to touch it, either because they have no musical training –which can be acquired perfectly– or because not all of us have space at home to be able to put a piano or an electronic keyboard that emulates its sound.

Well, now Google has created an online tool that allows you to play the piano, alone or accompanied from your computer keyboard – which is the most recommended – or from your smartphone, and it is as simple as accessing the web that Google has dedicated to it and getting down to work. It has no mystery.

We have mentioned that you can play alone or accompanied, since you can share the session through the link that appears at the bottom, and your friends can join to play this instrument with you in the same session, with the possibility of seeing in real time which keys are playing. Something quite interesting and more considering the current situation, which has brought us home more than ever.

