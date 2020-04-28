In a famous 1964 text, American writer Susan Sontag makes a virulent attack on the interpretation of works of art. Revised by itself many years later, the concept “against interpretation” defended the freedom of artistic enjoyment, constantly put at risk by hermeneutics (critical reading) focused a lot on “content” and little on “form” – concepts inherited from Greek theory of art as a representation, which badly and badly still governs Western reflection on the arts to this day.

Of course, a lot has changed in these 56 years, including in art: for example, hip-hop, a musical genre in which the confluence of form and content is so vital as to be unmistakable. Podcasts also appeared. But it’s still interesting to bring Sontag’s reflections to a specific podcast, the Dissect, presented in English by American musicologist Cole Cuchna.

An academic scholar of classical music, the American (now 34) proposed to use analytical methods of the genre of Mozart and Beethoven for another art form: hip-hop. He then began to produce, independently and amateurly in his home, Dissect, which, as the name suggests, plunges headlong into the work of relevant artists today.

The podcast made a consistent leap in its second season, in which it analyzed Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) and was subsequently acquired by Spotify. The company did not explain to me why the program is not available on the Brazilian platform (but the reader / listener finds it in other aggregators).

On a personal note, Dissect was the reason I started to understand something about hip-hop, and here another issue comes into play, raised by Cuchna himself as the reason to start producing the program: as a white middle class man, access the richness of the narrative details of the works of Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator (two other artists with the work analyzed in the program) requires a more attentive type of listening – more interpretive. Because with a kind of expert nerdyness that may seem boring (or “reactionary”, in the words of Sontag used at that time), Cuchna invests a lot of time dissecting each word, flow, rhyme, beat, note, chord sequence, modulation, arrangement and melody, without leaving out an extensive exploration of the context in which the works were released.

With five seasons on the air, Dissect can be a beautiful gateway to the most relevant genre on the pop scene of this century, as well as, as Sontag attacks, an attempt to tame art, and therefore limit it. A fascinating debate.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.