The video shows the young man interpreting a song from the street, while his parents who are older adults dance inside their house

By: Web Writing

A man from the city of Hualpén (Biobío, Chile) found an emotional way of being close to his parents without exposing them to contagion and make the closure more bearable.

Gonzalo Acuña has come every day to the door of the home where his relatives – both elderly and chronically ill – live and from the street he plays for them his accordion.

Gonzalo was recently recorded playing a song while his parents, from the window, danced to the rhythm of his tune. The tender gesture was shared on social networks and soon went viral.

“I have some potato cute. They are good, loving people, “Gonzalo assured in an interview, in which he explained that it was a neighbor of the place who suddenly recorded it.

“You have to love the old men [padres], go see them, accompany them, “he reflected.