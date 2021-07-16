Play tennis at 97: world record

The 97-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi from Ukraine played amateur tennis for several years and continues to do so today but is unable to find a rival in the same age group.

However, this did not prevent him from playing European tournaments for seniors or facing opponents much younger than him. “It is a classy kind of sport. Is a good exercise. It is a beautiful game. And there is one more thing about tennis: you can play, no matter how old you are “said the former Soviet.

Leonid Stanislavskyi during a Guiness Record ceremony. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Stanislavskyi he owns the Guinness record for the oldest tennis player in the world and although it does not have the movements of before, He still plans to continue playing, so he is already training for the Super Senior World Championship, which will be held in October in Mallorca, Spain.

.Thanks to his situation, the International Tennis Federation added a new category for players aged 90 and over in the 2021 tournament, after sending him a letter with the request.

Leonid Stanislavskyi receiving his Guinness Record certificate for being the oldest tennis player in the world at 97 years old. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

He has plenty of stamina

“When I was 95 years old, I felt much better than now. It is more difficult to walk when you are 97 years old. People under 70 say, “Thank God for living another year.” People in their 70s and 90s say, “Thank you, God, for living another month.” I count every day and say: “Thank you, God, for having lived one more day”, said Stanislavskyi, who since he became involved in the world of tennis in his 30s has trained three times a week.

In addition, he affirmed that his long age is due to his good genetics and the practice of sports, which is why wants to face one of the tennis legends, Roger Federer, and live to be at least 100 years old. Also, he said that he starts every day with gymnastics and a series of push-ups, and revealed that he is passionate about swimming along with skiing and dreams of doing a parachute jump.

Leonid Stanislavskyi showing his house. Photo: Sergiy Kozlov

