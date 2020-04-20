In these days of confinement that we are living, distractions are essential to make it more bearable the impossibility of going out and help to maintain a positive attitude in a situation that requires great commitment. In this context, doing sports at home has not only become fashionable, but has also proven to be one of the most effective activities for maintaining happiness and good humor.

Although now it is perhaps more necessary than ever, in general, regular sports practice contributes to a healthier life and it can be a lot of fun. Weights, boxing, yoga, dance classes … There are activities for all tastes and many of them can be carried out comfortably at home. Whether you want to encourage yourself to start an exercise routine these days or if you trained regularly before, Huawei makes it easy for you.

Given the current situation, in which we cannot go to the gym, the pool or run to the park, technology helps us to continue practicing sport. If we take a look at the Huawei product catalog, we have everything we need to continue exercising in a fun, complete and motivating way.

On the one hand, a complete smartphone where to store all our information (such as the new Huawei P40 or Huawei Mate 30). As for wearables, one of the smartwatches that has received the best reviews from users, the Watch GT 2e. But not only that: the FreeBuds 3 wireless headphones bring together everything we expect in a product like this: sound quality and autonomy. And the group closes the Huawei Smart scale.

The main advantage of all these devices, in addition to their performance, is seamless integration into the Huawei ecosystem, being able to register everything in the Health application. From the phone, we can include both Huawei wearables and accessories, further facilitating their use.

Huawei Watch GT 2e, the trainer on the wrist also during quarantine

Smartwatches have long since ceased to be useful in a single setting. New designs make them a perfect complement both for the practice of sport as for our day to day or even an important event. In addition to an elegant bezel, you only need to change the strap and we already have a watch for any situation.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is one of the most versatile there is. On the one hand, it brings together a minimalist design with a stainless steel frame. On the other, it incorporates both the sensors and the necessary functions to collect our exercise practice data as accurately as possible.

The battery of the new Huawei Watch GT 2e achieves an autonomy of up to two weeks.

The battery is another differentiating aspect of the Huawei Watch GT 2e. Thanks to its Kirin A1 chip, it manages its battery efficiently up to two weeks of use without going through the charger.

Adapting to our new training routine at home, Huawei Watch GT 2e performs a real time monitoring of our heart rate, calories and duration of training, whether we are on a treadmill or doing other types of indoor exercises such as sit-ups, squats or push-ups.

Finally, if what we miss the most is our personal trainer telling us in the gym what we have to doThe Watch GT 2e can also supply you with no problem, with a series of workouts configured to bring out the best in you. It integrates up to 85 available training modes such as climbing, parkour or skateboard (for when we go outside).

But all hardware without good software behind is lame. Also at home, users can continue to record their progress on the Health app on Huawei devices. The most effective way to check the results of our efforts, also at home.

Huawei Smart Scale, make your enemy an ally

Traditionally, the scale has been viewed as an enemy. All the efforts made in sport and diet come together in a single moment: the one to get on the scale.

However, it is time to change our vision, and see the scale as a good ally in our purpose, both to gain and lose weight and to maintain ourselves. During the alarm state and the quarantine process that we are required to carry out, the scale can be very useful, serving as extra motivation.

Huawei also has its own scale, which is far from the traditional concept. To start, we can synchronize it with our devices through the Health application, collecting all the data every time we weigh ourselves.

For starters, every time we get on, we can know, in addition to the weight: the percentage of body fat, BMI, muscle mass, percentage of water, bone mass, protein, visceral fat and TMB. How does he get it? Well following the mathematical model and the principal component analysis algorithm and following the guidance of the Chinese Institute of Sports Sciences (CISS).

But not only that. Through its own Huawei Smart Scale application, you can also receive a series of suggestions and personalized training programs to achieve your goals based on the data collected by the scale itself.

FreeBuds 3, freedom of movement while listening to music

Playing sports with music is much more enjoyable than without it, especially if we are starting to play sports. The new times and the innovations in headphones have made us say goodbye to cables. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 have wireless charging and, in addition, with P40 Pro or Mate 30 Pro you can use it as a reverse charge.

On the one hand, we have a design that leaves no one indifferent, with a circular charging box and an attractive variety of colors. But also, the earphone design is also perfect for you don’t hurt your ear after several hours of use not to fall during exercise practice.

Thanks to its wireless charging case, you can charge the headphones using the Huawei P40 Pro or Mate 30 Pro.

In terms of use, the new FreeBuds 3 feature noise cancellation and unprecedented sound quality thanks to its 14nm dynamic driver. Autonomy is another of its strengths, with up to four hours of use and up to 20 hours through its charging box.

