“Play something”, the new Netflix feature that helps you choose what to watch according to your tastes

You no longer have to choose what to watch on Netflix – let the app choose for you thanks to the new “Play Something” feature.

No more wasting your time reviewing the catalog of series and movies from Netflix. From now on, it will be the platform itself that will choose for you based on your tastes, thanks to the new function announced by the company: “Play something.”

With “Play something”, Netflix will get ahead of us and it will give us the possibility to leave in the hands of the platform what is the next series, film or documentary what are we gonna see.

Let Netflix take care of choosing your next favorite series

As specified by the company, the new function “Play something” has been developed with the aim of help platform users find interesting content based on your tastes. To do this, taking into account the series, films and documentaries seen previously, “Reproducir algo” is capable of choose a series or movie that, in the words of the company, “they know you will love it.”

But if not, it will be possible to touch the option “Play something else“, Which will change to another type of content, also chosen based on our tastes.

According to Netflix, when choosing what content to watch, the application will be able to select several categories of content: one new series or movie, a series or movie that we have left halfway, or a series and movie from our list.

How to use Netflix’s “Play Something” feature

The new feature of the streaming platform is available first in smart TVs. It can be accessed in different ways:

In the icon under the profile name In the 10th row of the Netflix home page In the navigation menu on the left side of the screen.

Whichever way you access the function, automatically a series or movie will start playing automatically chosen by Netflix.

