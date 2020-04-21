Even professional podcast producers, who usually record in studios and with professional equipment, have had to adapt to quarantine and carry with them the responsibility of maintaining a program on the air without unrestricted access to both technical tools and qualified personnel.

To try to measure the temperature of this transformation on the spot, I talked to producers about the issue and gathered some basic tips, listed at the end of this text.

Lucas Patrício, from podcast producer Half Deaf (who is doing advisory work for producers to continue recording their programs), shares with readers that the challenges that physical distance brings are similar to any project: planning, aligning strategies, organization and execution. With a diverse list of customers, he says that the demand for his services has not decreased, but has changed. “The quality of work can only be achieved when people have space to work on their personal issues in the midst of so many challenges,” he told the column.

Here are some tips:

Sound. The recording quality is very important, because it basically defines whether the listener will listen to the end or leave in the first few seconds.

Schedule. But even more important is the content, because listeners care more about it than about any hisses or interruptions in the recording.

Recording environment. It is also very important. A large, empty room causes a lot of echo, which makes it harder to hear. Same thing for a noisy outdoor environment – the wind is a great enemy.

Requests to the interviewee. When it is the case of a remote interview, it is legal to ask the interviewee to pay attention to this as well (silent environment, avoiding very large rooms without furniture, for example). Give preference to landline calls.

Mannerisms. So the ideal is to avoid expressions like “ahams”, “yes”, “got it”, “that’s it”. Of course, the conversation has to happen naturally, but try to avoid these mannerisms as much as possible.

Personal opinion. I always thought that the podcaster need not say something like “we are here with Fernanda Montenegro on the line for the podcast, etc., etc.”. It pleases and looks boring. The guy has already clicked on the podcast and knows what he’s about to hear. A more relaxed atmosphere (just “slipping” straight into the conversation), in my opinion, is a more attractive invitation for the listener.

