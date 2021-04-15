Play Pokémon made in Spain on Android

Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Mercadona, the rain in Murcia and various politicians are the protagonists of the Spanish version of Pokémon, ideal for combining entertainment and laughter.

Pokémon Iberia, the original Spanish version of Pokémon, has Android version. Madrid, Seville, the rain of Murcia and even Mercadona appear in this peculiar game that we teach you to download and install on your mobile in this detailed guide.

In Pokémon Iberia you will also have to capture small creatures, although your rivals will be somewhat more special than in the original version. For example, you will face spanish politicians. Before learning how to play Pokémon Iberia on Android, let’s get to know something more in depth how is the game mechanics and what Spanish topics you can find in it.

Pokémon Iberia is available on Android

Pokémon Iberia maintains the level of fun of the original Pokémon by giving it a touch of humor thanks to the integration of several Spanish topics. To give you an idea, the game starts in Albacete, where you will get your first pocket monster, as in the original game.

Iberia, which gives the game its name, is the territory in which the game takes place in full. It is made up of cities such as Madrid, Seville or Murcia, where you will have to make it rain, in a clear reference to the lack of water in Murcia. There is no lack of one of the most recognized supermarkets in the country, Mercadona, which you will also have to go through to beat the game.

In Pokémon Iberia you will have very strong opponents, such as politicians of the stature of Pedro Sánchez. The final battle is the hardest, because it has to defeat Felipe VII to pass the Iberia League. As you can see, this peculiar game does not lack the locations and characters characteristic of the country, and there are more surprises that you will discover as you progress.

This Spanish version of Pokémon became popular to play on computers, and it is appreciated that its creator has developed a version for Android. For now is in the testing phase, although it is possible to play without complications or lags as long as do it with a powerful mobile. In our case, we have used the Huawei P40 Pro.

How to download and install Pokémon Iberia on your Android mobile

Pokémon Iberia is not available for direct download through the Android app store, it is its own creator who has shared the download link in a Forocoches thread. In order to install the game, the first thing you must do is download these three files:

You can download the files directly to your mobile or do it first on your computer and then transfer them, although this last process can take a few hours depending on your terminal. Also, you should keep in mind that the Pokémon Iberia archive must be unzipped first.

Once you have the three files on your mobile, the first thing you should do is install the JoiPlay APK -you must activate the unknown sources- and the APK of the JoiPlay plugin. When you have completed these steps, it is time to proceed with the installation of the game, which requires this procedure:

Open JoiPlay and click on the + button in the lower left corner. “Game Name”, enter the name of the game. In “Executable File”, click on “Choose”, look for the Pokémon Iberia folder on your mobile and select the file “Game.exe”In “Icon”, click on “Choose” and select any image you want use as game logo.Finally, click on “Add” to add Pokémon Iberia to JoiPlay. You will see how it appears on the main page of the app, you just have to click on the Pokémon Iberia icon to open it and start playing.

Once the game is open, you have to click on the JoiPlay icon, in the upper left corner, so that screen controls appear. From there the game will begin and you will have to control your character using all your knowledge as a Pokémon trainer to win the Iberia league.

We remember that the game is still in the testing phase, so it is possible that find some bugs during it, such as lack of text fonts or small lags. However, it is fully playable and will manage to give you good times of entertainment while you are surprised to discover the surprises “made in Spain” what’s hidding.

