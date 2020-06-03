It is not a new functionality, but it receives important improvements. Play My Emails was introduced last year in Outlook for iOS And now you receive news to increase Cortana’s capabilities within Outlook.

Broadly speaking, Play My Emails offers Outlook for iOS users smart mail and meeting management. Cortana is in charge of reading emails, scheduling meetings and interacting with us by voice to do tasks that we would otherwise have to do by hand.

Play My Emails improves in Outlook for iOS

Although now Cortana It no longer plays such a fundamental role as a personal assistant in Windows 10, it is true, that in several Microsoft products it is beginning to be integrated, as in the case of Outlook for iOS.

Improved meeting invitation management

One of the novelties that comes in this new version is managing meeting invitations. Cortana will read the invitations you have received in the inbox and ask if you want to accept or reject it. Alternatively, you can indicate it through the new “Accept” or “Reject” buttons that will appear on the screen.

Cortana too It will tell you what day the invitation is for and if there are conflicts with any other event of your calendar. Once you accept the invitation, Cortana will update the event on the calendar and indicate acceptance of the meeting invitation.

If you receive an email about an important topic, you may want to discuss it before replying. Now you can ask Cortana to arrange a meeting with the sender. Cortana finds the next available 30-minute time interval while taking into account the location and time zones of people and asks if you want to schedule it. To provide more information on how the event fits into your day, Cortana informs you if you have meetings before or after the suggested time interval in your Outlook calendar. But if you prefer a different time, just suggest it and Cortana gives you the option to program it your way.

Schedule a time for yourself

A recommended practice for working remotely is to schedule the time for yourself. Now you can just request to block the time in your Calendar to focus on what matters. While using Play My Emails you can say “Hi Cortana, lock the time on my calendar” … and Cortana will find time for you.

Another way to focus on what you need to get through the day is to use Play My Emails to give you the flexibility to get away from your PC. You can stay connected with news in your inbox while you take a break. When you are in consecutive online meetings, just put your favorite headphones on and take them on the go. If you use the new Surface Earbuds, you can perform different actions by dialing, answering or skipping an email with a tap and sliding on the earpiece.

Sometimes this block will cause you to be late for a meeting. Cortana will also help you in this regard so that it sends a delay message to all attendees. In addition, the Outlook team is working so that Play My Emails is able to detect these types of situations and when there is little time to start the meeting, Cortana asks you to join the meeting.

With Play My Emails, tasks will also be better managed

Keeping everything in order and together at the same time is challenging at best. Outlook makes it easy for you when you find out that there is a task in your email that you need to tackle. You can mark emails in Play My Emails or in your Outlook inbox for add them as tasks in Microsoft 365 which syncs with your To-Do app.

Now you can also create tasks from specific emails asking Cortana to add the email to your to-do list. This way, you can manage your to-do tasks when it’s most convenient, or view your top 3 tasks from To-Do on your Proactive Search page in Outlook for iOS and other Outlook experiences.