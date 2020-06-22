Today is one of the most important days of the year for Apple: the week of WWDC20 begins, the company’s developer conference. During these next days, various talks, events and sessions are offered with engineers hand in hand with the developers who feed the App Store. WWDC has been held “officially” since 1987, where it started at the Santa Clara, California, convention center.

However, the great moment of any WWDC is always the keynote that opens it. It is an established tradition and one of the few fixed events of the company: this year, due to COVID-19, the conference turns into something totally online. There is no face-to-face keynote with the press, we will all discover the latest Apple news from the streaming event that will be broadcast in a few hours.

This year, for the first time, we will be following live via YouTube with surprises and exclusive content.

Last year, at Applesfera we were fortunate to be invited to San José (California) to experience WWDC in person: this year, given the circumstances, we wanted to take advantage of and do something special with all of you. For the first time, we will monitor the keynote live from YouTube, commenting in real time on any release and news: our development expert Julio César Fernández will accompany me, along with the rest of the Applesfera team, and together, we will break down every detail for you.

Of course, we will also follow up in text and on Twitter so that everyone can choose which is your best way to experience the conference. And we have made it very easy for you: you will only have to enter our live monitoring page, where we will follow up with written comments and, at the same time, you will see the YouTube video (it will be activated when we start), all on the same page.

How to follow the WWDC20 keynote in Spanish with Applesfera

The keynote starts at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time), but our special follow-up will start 45 minutes early, at 18:15 (Peninsular Spanish time): come and live it with us, because we have many surprises prepared with exclusive content – We will answer questions live, we will tell you what it is like to live a WWDC from within with images from last year, the preview of the latest rumors and the best comments of everything that is to come. Here you have all the information to live, enjoy and share the keynote with us today:

Special live monitoring page (with text and our live video when we start): WWDC20 + Applesfera

country

Applesfera special follow-up start time (45 minutes before the start of the keynote)

Spain (Peninsula)

18:15

Spain (Canary Islands)

17:15

Costa Rica, San Salvador,

10:15

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia

11:15

Chile, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic

12:15

Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil

13:15

Go booking the best place at home that we take care of the rest. We are waiting for you enjoy it together!

