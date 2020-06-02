When it comes to podcast formats – as I have been doing in the past few weeks in this space – the goal is also to encourage readers and producers to think of ways to diversify production and come up with ideas.

Often, the “diverse” format does not mean a huge team involved in the production, a genius of editing or even months and months of writing a complex script. In some cases, the initial idea does most of the work.

It is what is seen in the podcast Nigel Goodman. Produced and narrated by Rio de Janeiro writer and comedian Nigel Goodman, also a writer, “indoor gardener”, “retired fashion designer” and “wrestling judge”, the podcast is a “sleeping podcast”.

In a voice at least an octave lower than his usual tone, Goodman makes it clear at every start of the program that his goal is to put the listener to sleep. “You don’t have to pay attention to what you’re listening to, because I’m not paying attention to what I’m talking about,” he explains – but it’s hard to imagine that the podcast doesn’t have a worked text, or at the very least a well-structured outline.

Acting on several fronts – from stand-up to literature, his most recent book, Interview with the Stone, is available on Amazon, and chronicles the adventures of a reporter frustrated with the type of story he must produce – Goodman accumulates different skills, from the delivery of the jokes (delivery is for comedy as well as cinematography for cinema, that’s the way) to well-constructed text, with touches of absurdity from the program’s initial premise.

Voice modulation is one aspect: another, which in a rhetorical maneuver gains a very particular comic effect, is the construction of phrases, the use of “reticences” between interconnected sentences and at the limit of meaning. It is really curious how a handful of rhetorical constructions about nothing achieves this effect, but any viewer of Seinfeld (apparently, lesser than ever) knows what I am talking about.

Usually with episodes of 10 to 20 minutes, the Nigel Goodman podcast is just the voice of the narrator, and the urban environment (and at night, after all it is a podcast for sleeping) makes the soundtrack: the sound of motorcycle exhaust is a trademark recognizable to older listeners.

In one of the recent episodes, he says he went to the supermarket to buy butter, paper towels and napkins. “I’m sure people … in line … thought I was buying these things … to use toilet paper”, he says, in silent protest against the accumulators. By continuing to talk about quarantine and the need to fight one crisis at a time, he explains that he was paranoid at the store. “We do things without thinking. I bought two slip underwear from Zorba, that thin one on the edge, and a T-shirt from Superman. I never in my life bought anything in the clothing section of Carrefour … but I went in and bought one Superman t-shirt. Certainly, there is a psychological issue there … “A good part of any joke is the premise and, when the premise of a podcast is as good as this one – making” sleep “- whatever comes in next is profit.

