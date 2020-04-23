         Play Google Doodle of Earth Day on your mobile without installing anything

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Google has decided to renew its catalog of games with a Very funny doodle in which you can control a bee. Pollinate as many flowers as possible and discover lots of information about the enormous role these insects play.

Google usually makes thematic doodles with which to commemorate important dates. And some of those Doodles, the graphic material that replaces the company logo on the main page of the search engine, are also ‘playable’, especially on mobile: Google tends to take advantage of the touch capabilities of the smartphone to facilitate the control of the elements. As is the case with the main character in the most recent Doodle, the one that commemorates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day: it entertains for a long time without having to install anything. Do you want to play it?

Pollinate the field controlling a bee

The new Google game is not too complicated, nor is it difficult to access it: just load the search engine page or click on the Doodle starring the cover of Discover, the news corner that will surely appear on your Android. Once you have clicked on the Doodle, and started the game, you will control a nice bee that must move around the screen with the task of pollinating as many flowers as possible.

With simple graphics, a childish cut and with the sympathy in the lines that Google is used to, the Earth Day game not only entertains through touch controls, it also teaches the enormous work that bees do. Since they are in charge of maintaining life on Earth, our protagonist bee you must fly over the flowers with pollen to pollinate the ones that are ready for it. These flowers are divided into Google colors: the bee can drag up to three types of pollen at the same time; and then release them in order to multiply the forest flora.

The game does not involve any difficulty, making it suitable for anyone. No need to install it, you can play it on both Android and iPhone or entertain yourself on the computer during work break. The pity is that it lacks scores since it is aimed at relaxing and not competing. It also lacks an ending.

You can play the new Doodle from the browser or by accessing your Google Discover. The game will be available on the cover of the search engine only today, but you will still have access to the bee from the Doodles catalog.

