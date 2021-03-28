Play Fortnite, Sophie Turner surprises with her gamer skills | INSTAGRAM

What a surprise the loyal fans of the renowned actress, Sophie Turner, recognized worldwide for having starred in the Serie from HBO, “Game of Thrones”, when reviewing his latest post on Instagram, where he appears in a video.

There is no doubt that the British woman is as charismatic as she is beautiful, in addition to having a great personality, which has earned her the love and admiration of millions around the globe.

Although, since her pregnancy as a little girl Willa, we have not seen her very active in her social mediaSo she clearly spends most of her time caring for her baby in the company of her loving husband, singer Joe Jonas.

For this particular reason, now, every time Sophie decides to post from her personal profile on the aforementioned app, the audience grabs her full attention and it quickly becomes a trend.

Just what happened with this fabulous and funny video clip where Turner explains that he decided play fortnite, and enjoy his spare time a bit, he also preferred to record himself while he was doing it, to show his true fans how he performs in this famous video game.

This incredible piece of entertainment begins with the model also sitting in the comfort of her living room, with her respective headphones, to listen well to her opponents in this battle royale, she takes control of her console and gets ready to play.

His “skin” appears in the videogame lobby, while he prepares for the battle, then we observe how his avatar begins with a peculiar dance, which is very famous within this application.

Later, already entering the pitched battle, Sophie meets a “friendly” opponent, in fact, she wrote in her video that she wanted to make friends, so she fell before the greeting that this user with banana skin gave her, without However, something unexpected happened.

The banana, seeing that Turner yielded to her greeting, chose to shoot him, therefore, the actress died and the user made fun of her, throwing many bananas. But Sophie wasn’t going to sit idly by, so she decided to practice considerable time and seek revenge on the treacherous banana.

So once Joe’s wife got a little more experience playing, she found her “friend” the banana again, however, the battle was flattering again for this unknown user, something that outraged the audience. actress.

What made her go to the kitchen to clear her gamer’s life for a while, and she found a couple of bananas, which she proceeded to make liquefied, thinking that she would be dissolving her mortal enemy.

The comic clip has an unexpected ending that delighted viewers, to the point of gathering up to now an approximate amount of 5 and a half million red hearts, and a multitude of comments, from some who want to have a fun time with her in the video games and many others claiming that she is a pretty funny woman.

As if that were not enough, and if you had no idea, his very life partner is one of the famous artists who stands out for being a very good player in the aforementioned video game, even on some occasion he was recording video clips with Ninja, one of the most recognized proplayers worldwide.

That said, we do believe that Sophie may actually have been playing against her loving husband, although this we will not know.