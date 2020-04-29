Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is well known that E3 will not be performed this year due to complications caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a consequence, developers and distributors will have to find a way to communicate their ads. We already know of some individual and collective initiatives, and today we have joined the second one that will try to make June continue to be the month to make video game announcements.

The event in question is called “Play For All”, it is run by the GameSpot site and will last for multiple weeks, in which it is expected that the developer and distributors will show their news. Some companies that have already confirmed their attendance are CD Projekt RED, Devolver Digital, Bandai Namco, SEGA and Square Enix, so it is expected to be a very important event.

Play For All will join the fight against the coronavirus

In addition to being full of news, previews, interviews and more content that will be broadcast worldwide, the Play For All event will also raise funds to be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in collaboration with the Direct Relief Foundation.

As a result of this initiative, it is expected that there will be a total of 100 hours of content to broadcast, apart from some events such as gameplay marathons, game challenges and interviews with special guests.

At the moment there was no opening date, but, as we mentioned, it is expected to be in June. The definitive list of participating companies was not released either, but a preliminary one, which we leave below.

11 Bit

2K Games

Amazon Games

Bethesda

CD Projekt RED

Coffee Stain

Dear Villagers

Deep silver

Return Digital

Fellow Traveler

Good shepard

Google STADIA

Headup

Larian Studios

Modern wolf

Modus Games

Mythical Games

Bandai Namco

Perfect World Entertainment

Private Division

Raw fury

SEGA of America

SEGA of Europe

Square Enix

Those Awesome Guys

Thunderful

United Label

Vs Evil

Wings

Ysbryd

Are you excited for this event? Which company are you most interested in? Will you be aware of this initiative? Tell us in the comments.

Another event that emerged as an alternative to E3 is the Summer of Gaming, which will be paid by IGN and which already has several confirmed video game companies, such as CD Projekt RED.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.