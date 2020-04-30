In one way or another, life always flirts with the fantastic, and Italo Calvino knew that. From 1949 to 1967, the Italian devoted himself to finding a more mechanical side of writing, attentive and obsessive in describing details. Feeling the weight of silence was more important than filling it. As a great fabulator, the imagination provided rhythm in the composition of a small connected universe. And the protagonist? Love.

The collection of short stories Os Amores D hards has already appeared ironic in the title. Short texts and novels about the misfortunes of those who have affection with them and find no way to communicate it. If so, some misfortune in life tries to shuffle the cards again. It is a sensation that reached the team of the show Amores Difficult. This Saturday, 2, the montage gains season in online and live version, by videoconference on the Zoom platform, with audience, interactivity and three different monologues, on alternate days. To participate you must send a message to @amoresdificeis (read below).

Months ago, this news would have a more traditional treatment, as it was when the play premiered at the Container Theater, recalls director Tatiana Rehder. “The work talked about obstacles and difficulties, many of them comical, about love”, he says. “After seasons in recent years, we came together to plan our debut in 2020, when we were all surprised by the pandemic.”

Among the categories or classes of artists, those who work on stage may be among the most affected in this period, in front of native television professionals, for example. However, as the coronavirus makes no difference between victims, the shape of the small screen ended up leveling everyone out. “But we didn’t want something recorded, or even in the form of a live”, comments the director. “The interesting thing would be to find a way for the theatrical experience to be maintained, how to get to the theater and wait for the beginning of the play and receive the ticket, which in this case is a link”, he continues.

Through the internet, the pandemic leaves an impact that already influences the formats of telling an online story. Taking into account that new dramas and the passion of melodrama will take some time to be seen, would there be a chance for skits and humor? In a way, it is a principle that guides Difficult Loves. At the stage debut, the actresses interacted with stories. “It was all wide open, in public view, the change of costumes, the manipulation of the elements of light and scenery”, recalls actress Isadora Petrin. In the new version, it was necessary, first of all, to confine the narratives. “We had to choose which stories we were going to tell,” says Rehder. The reason is to avoid possible transmission problems that could hinder the enjoyment of the dialogues. The path was to develop three soils, lasting about 25 minutes, presented on alternate days.

The text Julieta opens the season, about a girl who always dreamed of playing the role of the young Shakespeare, although she lacks something, essential, at least. “She doesn’t have a Romeo,” says actress Isadora. In face-to-face staging, the problem was a pretext for a creative solution. The actress offered the opportunity for someone in the audience to play Juliet’s beloved. “Now we take advantage of the chat features. We will invite someone from the audience to participate”, he explains.

During the rehearsals, the artists recreated rooms in their homes, redefined costumes and sets. For Isadora, the preparation for acting on stage is not replaced in the online montage “I do all my warm-up normally.” However, with the horizontal cutout of the computer’s camera, the interpretation is adapted to fit that plane. “Despite being a television setting, we don’t have close-ups or other angles like in cinema. My impression is that it is not television, nor is it live. It is another place.” The voice also needs treatment, considering the location of the microphone, the distance and the volume. “In the theater, our return has a different kind of reach. There is no need to speak so loud now, since there may be distortions and noise”, points out the actress.

The next solo is called A Banhante, also with Isadora, which narrates the comic situation of a woman who takes a bath in the sea and loses part of her bikini. “She keeps reflecting on how she will get out of there with the beach full of people”, she says. “The platform also offers us the chance to change funds and apply different scenarios, such as a beach.” Finally, A Viajante, featuring Andrea Serrano, is on display. In the story, a woman wants to fall in love. She embarks on a carnival cruise and finds the target of her love. “Now try to do everything to find the boy,” says Rehder.

The Difficult Loves project hasn’t even debuted on the platform yet, but it has already left the team in the mood for more. For the director, a research path was revealed for them. “It is more than doing a play online. We are learning and discovering narrative resources that will certainly compose our tools, whether on stage, online, near or far from the audience,” she points out.

How would Brecht do a play online?

The musical lives opened an unprecedented front. Audiences of millions, ads spread across the screen and gaffes that increase the survival of presentations on social networks. Little used to theater, the virtual environment reproduces challenges. Recordings of shows are used by festivals, although they are unable to convey what happened on stage. Online, director Tatiana Rehder recognizes that the environment requires adjustments. “People can lose interest, go to sleep or even give up on the play.”

One way was to experiment with types of interaction, and imagine how Brecht, the master who ended the infamous fourth wall, would do. “Theatricality is not over because we are online”, she defends. To watch Amores Difficult, you need to send a message to @amoresdificeis on Instagram. The day before, the production will send a link to access the room. It is still possible to help financially.

