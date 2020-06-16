This is possible thanks to the team of CS-ONLINE.CLUB. CS 1.6 is available on Steam, and is always among the 100 most played titles on the platform with a figure of around 20,000 users. However, you need to purchase and install it to play.

CS-Online Club: CS 1.6 free from the browser

Or at least it was necessary until now. CS-Online Club has servers in Russia, Canada, India, the United States, Brazil and Germany. You can enter them for free and play all kinds of game modes without registering or paying anything, being able to play maps like de_dust, de_dust2, cs_assault, and cs_italy. You can also create your own private server to play with friends, although this option is paid. It works with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

To play Counter-Strike for free we have to go to the CS-ONLINE.CLUB website. In it we select the servers of the area in which we want to play (It is recommended to choose Germany or Russia due to the proximity to Spain), and we give it to save. Now, let’s go to the section where the available servers appear, and click Connect.

It takes just over 1 minute for the first game

Once we give Connect, it will download all the necessary materials to play the game. This time will vary depending on your computer and your connection, but on a laptop with an i7-6700HQ and a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection, it takes 1 minute and 20 seconds to download the necessary material. Once you lower it once, you won’t have to lower it again. When entering another server, the only thing we will have to wait for is to download specific personalized things from that server (sounds, sprites, etc.), which usually does not take more than 5 or 10 seconds.

From there, we can comfortably play the game in the browser, where we are assigned a name of “Player” followed by a random number. The performance is good enough to play in the browser, and the ping on a German server is 60 ms, compared to 90 ms on a Russian one.

In the case of wanting a private server, we can pay $ 5 for one with 6 slots lasting one month, or $ 8 for a private one with 10 slots. As we can see, this option is not the best to play on a daily basis, but it can help us to get out of trouble if we want to play a game with friends from a computer where we cannot install games, such as a company computer, university or institute. If you can install additional elements on the PC, the best thing is that you create the local server to be able to play what you want without limits. If you are looking for other browser games, you can try these free MS-DOS games.