play any TV audio through the HomePod

The second generation of Apple TV 4K has arrived with several new features. Among many, the device allows play any audio from the TV through the original HomePod. And this works even when the Apple TV 4K is not in use. Only a small configuration is necessary.

According to MacRumors, this feature allows play audio from a game console or other decoder directly to the smart speaker. Thus, it is possible to get more out of the original HomePod, especially if we take into account that Apple discontinued it.

How is this possible? The aforementioned medium explains that the new Apple TV 4K offers support for two additional connection standards: ARC and eARC. The first is a feature of the HDMI 1.4 standard that allows the audio to be sent to the TV and then transmitted to an external audio receiver through the HDMI port. For its part, eARC is an improved connection that increases the bandwidth to reproduce, for example, Dolby Atmos audio or 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound.

How to play any sound from the TV on a HomePod with the new Apple TV 4K?

Credit: Macrumors

As we already mentioned, ARC and eARC support is key, so it is necessary to have a TV compatible with these technologies. The steps to follow are very easy.

They must first enter the settings of their Apple TV 4K and access «Video and Audio». On “Predefined audio output” (Default Audio Output) should choose the HomePod. And in “Audio return channel” (Audio Return Channel) select “Play TV audio” (Play Television Audio).

With these steps it is enough for all sound from the TV or other devices connected to it is played through the HomePod, with the help of Apple TV 4K. It is important to mention that the “Audio Return Channel” option is still in beta. Also, when choosing to play the TV audio, the software will indicate whether ARC or eARC is enabled. If not, they need to be enabled in the TV settings.

Although it is a simple trick to activate, it can be very useful for those who want to get the most out of their experience with a home theater setup. It is surprising that Apple allows new functionalities in the original HomePod, as well as that this same function not compatible with the HomePod Mini.

